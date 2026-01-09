White River Junction VA Emergency Department returns to Mountains Building Location

PRESS RELEASE

January 9, 2026

White River Junction, VT - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in White River Junction, Vermont is pleased to announce the Emergency Department has returned to the Mountains Building.

The Emergency Department has temporarily been operating in a different location while repairs were being completed to their Mountains Building treatment area. Damage occurred during an extreme wind and hailstorm.

As of January 9, 2026 all emergency care will resume in Mountains Building | 1st Floor.

