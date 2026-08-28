White River Junction VA Healthcare System notifying Veterans of potential information disclosure

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2026

white river junction, VT - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in White River Junction, Vt is sending letters to Veterans to notify them of unintentional data breach that involved Veteran Individually Identifiable Health Information and Personally Identifiable Information.

Between June 2026 and July 2026, several unencrypted communications occurred that contained Veteran Personal Health Information. However, there is currently no indication that any data has been compromised.

The privacy and security of Veterans’ information is taken very seriously at VA. Veterans who have questions or concerns can call on Mondays-Fridays between the hours of 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM EST.