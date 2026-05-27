White River Junction VA Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2026

White River Junction, VT - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in White River Junction, VT received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project for White River Junction VA Healthcare System in the second quarter of FY2026 is:

Pathology Lab Renovation

“Our mission is to provide safe, efficient and effective care to Veterans of Vermont and New Hampshire. The funding allows White River Junction VA Healthcare System to continue to provide the best care possible while also improving and modernizing our infrastructure.” said Dr. Brett Rusch, Executive Director at White River Junction VA.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: