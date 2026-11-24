PRESS RELEASE

November 24, 2026

White River Junction, VT - The White River Junction Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System will host an in-person Veteran Town Hall on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the upcoming outpatient clinic planned for West Chesterfield, New Hampshire.

The event will take place at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1034, located at 40 Black Mountain Road in Brattleboro, Vermont. Veterans, caregivers, loved ones, and community members are encouraged to attend.

During the town hall, White River Junction VA Healthcare System leadership will outline what to expect throughout the design and construction phases of the new Cheshire County facility. The clinic will consolidate the existing Brattleboro, Vermont, and Keene, New Hampshire, outpatient clinics into a larger, centralized location designed to increase clinical capacity and provide more timely, convenient access to VA care.

Key Project Highlights:

Expanded Footprint: The project leases 26,603 net usable square feet (NUSF) of replacement outpatient clinic space in the vicinity of West Chesterfield, N.H., complete with 150 dedicated parking spaces.

The project leases 26,603 net usable square feet (NUSF) of replacement outpatient clinic space in the vicinity of West Chesterfield, N.H., complete with 150 dedicated parking spaces. Comprehensive Care: The state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility will expand and modernize Primary Care while delivering integrated Mental Health, Specialty Care, and Ancillary services under one roof.

The state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility will expand and modernize Primary Care while delivering integrated Mental Health, Specialty Care, and Ancillary services under one roof. Projected Timeline: Construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by fall 2028, with the first patients scheduled to be seen in summer 2029.

"This new facility represents a major step forward in modernizing our infrastructure and expanding access to high-quality health care for Veterans across the region," said Dr. Becky Rhoads, Interim Executive Director, White River Junction VA Healthcare System. "We look forward to sharing our plans directly with the Veterans and families we serve and answering their questions as we move into the design and construction phases."

For more information, email vhawrjpao@va.gov.