Ms. Russ began her White River Junction VA career in 2008 as a Social Worker specializing in Mental Health Services for Veterans. For example, she has evolved as a clinician and a leader through work in Veteran Homeless Services, Suicide Prevention, and Primary Care Mental Health Integration. Next, Ms. Russ served as White River Junction's Women Veterans Program Manager, and established a community amongst women Veterans that still exists today. Her journey as a developing leader has since included serving as the Deputy Chief of Mental Health, the Acting Chief of Mental Health, and the Acting Chief of the Business Office. Ms. Russ has led teams in both the clinical and administrative areas of the healthcare system, which has fostered a deep understanding of hospital operations.

Ms. Russ is a 1998 graduate of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, where she studied Human and Organizational Development and English. She received her master’s in social work from the Jane Addams School of Social Work at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2004. In her personal life, Carey loves the natural beauty of northern New England, long walks with friends and dogs, and books of all kinds.