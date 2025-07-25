Trevor McCants

Trevor R. McCants, U.S. Air Force Veteran (01-07) was appointed as White River Junction VA Medical Center Acting Associate Director in February 2022. He began his VA career in 2016 at the While River Junction VA Medical Center as a Contract Liaison. Trevor was selected as the Chief, Supply Chain Officer in June 2020. He has extensive healthcare supply chain and healthcare administration experience from his time working with the Department of Defense and serving Veterans through his VA career. Trevor is a graduate from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree Business Administration. He has earned several Supply Chain Professional Certificates from the Penn State University Smeal College of Business and is currently pursuing his MBA in Healthcare Administration from New England College. Trevor lives in Southwestern New Hampshire with his wife and two children.