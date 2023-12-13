Health and well-being programs

Pain 101: Introduces Veterans to many of the resources available for those coping with chronic pain.

Health Psychology: Veterans can meet 1:1 with a Health Psychologist or Fellow to work on coping strategies for pain, sleep, and healthy lifestyle changes.

Clinical Hypnosis: Used to treat a variety of conditions such as anxiety, insomnia, obesity, nicotine addiction, chronic pain, and more. Can help with controlling unwanted behaviors (such as nail biting, teeth grinding, etc.) and phobias.

iRest Yoga Nidra: Integrative Restoration (iRest) is designed to help people learn to relax and release stress. It involves guided visualization and meditation. iRest has been used for the treatment of insomnia, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and PTSD.

Fly Tying Groups for Veterans: Open group. Learn fly fishing basics, fly casting, fly tying, and rod building. Fishing outings, one-day or multi-day available. Everything is provided at no cost. Disabled Veterans or Active Duty Veterans may be eligible.

Combat Veterans Peer Support

Women’s Support Group

Women’s Coffee and Tea Social

Guitars for Vets Program

Veteran’s Coffee Social: Casual, open-style group hoping to grab the attention of those looking for community and connection. All veterans are welcome.

Men’s Group

Stress and Stress Management Group: a cohort-style group that will explore the physiology of stress and relaxation, look at the relationship between stress and health, and introduce at least 5 specific stress management techniques.

Flipping the Switch - Mental Health Skills Group: this Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)-based group will help you: create a more meaningful and fulfilling life, reclaim your control over unpleasant thoughts and feelings, and be more present in your day-to-day life.

Intro to Whole Health Group: learn about VHA Whole Health healthcare transformation, and how Whole Health can support them on their journey toward greater health and wellness. Participants will design a healthcare plan based on their individual needs and interests.

Taking Charge of My Life and Health Group: this 1-hour work group takes a deep dive into the 8 self-care components of the Circle of Health. Veterans are given the resources and support to explore what matters to them and start developing a personalized healthcare plan based on their values, needs, and goals.