Health and well-being programs
The White River Junction VA values your whole health and wellness, including a healthy mind, body, and soul. We have a variety of programs and classes available to support the areas that you would like to focus on. If you have general questions, please contact our Whole Health Program at 802-295-9363 Ext 5615. Complete details including current schedules, locations, and contact information for each program. Click on each topic below to learn more about what we offer.
Mind
Pain 101: Introduces Veterans to many of the resources available for those coping with chronic pain.
Health Psychology: Veterans can meet 1:1 with a Health Psychologist or Fellow to work on coping strategies for pain, sleep, and healthy lifestyle changes.
Clinical Hypnosis: Used to treat a variety of conditions such as anxiety, insomnia, obesity, nicotine addiction, chronic pain, and more. Can help with controlling unwanted behaviors (such as nail biting, teeth grinding, etc.) and phobias.
iRest Yoga Nidra: Integrative Restoration (iRest) is designed to help people learn to relax and release stress. It involves guided visualization and meditation. iRest has been used for the treatment of insomnia, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and PTSD.
Fly Tying Groups for Veterans: Open group. Learn fly fishing basics, fly casting, fly tying, and rod building. Fishing outings, one-day or multi-day available. Everything is provided at no cost. Disabled Veterans or Active Duty Veterans may be eligible.
Combat Veterans Peer Support
Women’s Support Group
Women’s Coffee and Tea Social
Guitars for Vets Program
Veteran’s Coffee Social: Casual, open-style group hoping to grab the attention of those looking for community and connection. All veterans are welcome.
Men’s Group
Stress and Stress Management Group: a cohort-style group that will explore the physiology of stress and relaxation, look at the relationship between stress and health, and introduce at least 5 specific stress management techniques.
Flipping the Switch - Mental Health Skills Group: this Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)-based group will help you: create a more meaningful and fulfilling life, reclaim your control over unpleasant thoughts and feelings, and be more present in your day-to-day life.
Intro to Whole Health Group: learn about VHA Whole Health healthcare transformation, and how Whole Health can support them on their journey toward greater health and wellness. Participants will design a healthcare plan based on their individual needs and interests.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health Group: this 1-hour work group takes a deep dive into the 8 self-care components of the Circle of Health. Veterans are given the resources and support to explore what matters to them and start developing a personalized healthcare plan based on their values, needs, and goals.
Movement
Tai Chi: Tai Chi class with a focus on arthritis and falls prevention. Veterans can stand or be seated to participate.
Aquatic Tai Chi
Yoga
Pool Therapy
Physical Therapy
Recreation Therapy
Complementary & Integrative Care
Acupuncture
Therapeutic Yoga
Battlefield Acupuncture
Art Therapy
Reiki
Nutrition and overall wellness
Nutrition counseling
MOVE! Weight Management Program
Home Telehealth
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Diabetes shared medical appointment
Veteran's Intuitive Eating Group
Whole Health Social Work
Caregiver Health and Wellbeing Coaching
Advanced Care Planning
National Whole Health Resources