BEE Award
Looking for BEE Award nominations!! The BEE Award: Being Extraordinary Everyday. This award recognizes and celebrates non-licensed Nursing Service staff who demonstrate excellence through their clinical skills and the extraordinary compassionate care they deliver every day. They are recognized as outstanding role models for other non-licensed nursing staff. We want to hear from you! Please take a moment and write up what they do. We want to recognize these employees and the work they do.