About the VA Wichita Healthcare System

The VA Wichita Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 10 locations in Kansas. Facilities include our Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita and 7 community-based outpatient clinics located in Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Liberal, Parsons, and Salina. We also operate a low-vision rehabilitation clinic in Wichita, and a mobile care unit for Veterans who can’t easily visit our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Wichita health services page.

We provide evidence-based services for low-vision rehabilitation, spinal cord dysfunction, traumatic brain injury (TBI), homelessness, mental health care, prosthetics, orthotics, and extended care.

The VA Wichita Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Heartland Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 15 (VISN 15), which includes medical centers and clinics in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, and Arkansas.

Learn more about VISN 15

Research and development

At Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

We maintain affiliations with:

Fast facts

VA Wichita health care serves Veterans in 59 counties in Kansas. We treated more than 30,000 Veterans in 2020 and completed more than 350,000 outpatient visits.

We expanded the emergency department at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in 2019. We now have 11 treatment beds and can serve 20,000 Veterans who need emergency care each year.

Our substance abuse residential rehabilitation facility will open in 2021. The unit has 12 beds, group counseling areas, and clinical treatment rooms.

Nearly 23% of our patients used our telehealth services in 2020 to speak to doctors from the comfort of their homes.

Our hospital opened Nov. 16, 1933. It was renamed in 1991 after former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole of Kansas, who as an Army lieutenant was severely injured by German gunfire in World War II.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The VA Wichita Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters