About the VA Wichita Healthcare System

The VA Wichita Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in Kansas. Facilities include our Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita and 5 community-based outpatient clinics located in Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Parsons, and Salina. We also operate a low-vision rehabilitation clinic in Wichita, and a mobile care unit for Veterans who can’t easily visit our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Wichita health services page.

We provide evidence-based services for low-vision rehabilitation, spinal cord dysfunction, traumatic brain injury (TBI), homelessness, mental health care, prosthetics, orthotics, and extended care.

The VA Wichita Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4), which includes medical centers and clinics in Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Research and development

At Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Learn more about our research program

Teaching and learning

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

We maintain affiliations with:

▪ Arkansas College of Health Professions ▪ Arkansas Colleges of Health Education

▪ Bethel College ▪ Bradley University ▪ Butler Community College

▪ Capella University ▪ Carson-Newman University

▪ Chamberlain University ▪ Cleveland University

▪ Colorado State University ▪ Creighton University

▪ Eastern Kentucky University ▪ Emporia State University

▪ Friends University ▪ Ft. Hays University

▪ Grand Canyon University ▪ Howard University

▪ Hutchinson Community College ▪ Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine

▪ Liberty University ▪ Missouri State University

▪ Newman University ▪ Northeastern State University

▪ Oklahoma City University ▪ Parker University

▪ Purdue Global ▪ Regis University

▪ South Dakota State University ▪ Southern College of Optometry

▪ Tabor College ▪ University of Kansas

▪ University of Mary ▪ University of Missouri St Louis

▪ University of Saint Mary ▪ University of South Florida

▪ University of Texas Medical Branch ▪ University of the Incarnate Word-Rosenberg

▪ Washburn University ▪ Western Governors University

▪ Wichita State University ▪ Wichita State University Tech

Fast facts

VA Wichita Healthcare System serves Veterans in 59 counties in Kansas. We treated 29,272 Veterans in FY2024 and completed more than 419,000 outpatient visits.

For FY2024, the number of Veterans we served grew by nearly 2.5% and 12% were first-time users of the VA Wichita Healthcare System.

We opened the new location for our Hays Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in December 2023. The new location adds nearly 1,300 square feet featuring 3 additional exam rooms, an easily accessible room dedicated for telehealth appointments, and rooms dedicated for audiology and tele retinal exams.

Our substance abuse residential rehabilitation treatment facility (SARRTF) opened in 2021. The unit has 9 beds, group counseling areas, and clinical treatment rooms. 171 Veterans have graduated from the 6-week program that includes wrap-around services to better enable continued sobriety.

Our hospital opened Nov. 16, 1933. In 2002, it was renamed in honor of former U.S. Senator Robert Joseph Dole of Kansas. As an Army lieutenant, Dole was severely injured by gunfire in World War II. As a senator, he was a staunch advocate for Veterans and those with disabilities.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: Five Star rating

The Joint Commission

Food & Drug Administration (FDA): Pharmacy

Ascellon

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

Office of Inspector General: VHA directive compliance oversite

American College of Emergency Physicians: Geriatric Emergency Department

American Board of Certification (ABC) for Orthotics & Prosthetics Laboratory

American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Association for Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies Blood Bank

The VA Wichita Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) as a Pathway to Excellence facility

Annual reports, newsletters, and Veteran town halls

Annual Reports