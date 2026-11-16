VA Wichita Healthcare System

When construction of the Wichita Veterans Administration Hospital was completed in March 1933, the state-of-the-art facility drew raves from the local newspaper, The Wichita Eagle. The paper called it “the finest hospital unit, bar none, in the United States today” and praised its construction as “the best thought and experience that architects, builders, and hospital experts could devise.” The first Veteran entered through the doors for medical care on November 16, 1933. In 2002, the facility was renamed in honor of Robert Joseph Dole - Kansas native, World War II Veteran, and State and U.S. Senator.



Today, in addition to the main medical center in Wichita, the Robert J. Dole VA Healthcare System includes Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Parsons, and Salina, as well as a low-vision/optometry clinic in the Park Lane Shopping Center.