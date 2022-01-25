Veterans Town Hall

The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will host a town hall for Veterans. Informative segments include:

- Operational Updates from the Medical Center Director

- Our new Robotic-assisted Surgery Program

- PHASER Research Program

- Presumptive Conditions related to Environmental Exposures

- and more!

As always, the opportunity to get answers to your questions or concerns will be provided.

This town hall will be held virtually to ensure the health and safety of everyone. A link to join the meeting is included here, on the event posting on our Facebook page, or you can send an email to VHAWICCOMMUNICATIONS@va.gov and request the link be emailed to you.

We look forward to seeing you.