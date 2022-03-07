Vietnam War Veterans Day & Commemoration Ceremonies

Join us on March 29, 2022, for the 5th Anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, as Americans unite to thank and honor Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

In cooperation with the VA Regional Office and Wichita Vet Center, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will host a series of commemoration ceremonies on that date, the first beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding with the final ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, we are limiting each 30-minute ceremony to ten Veterans. Each participating Veteran is welcome to bring one guest. The ceremonies will take place in the Auditorium (Bldg. 4) at the Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.

During the ceremony, Veterans of the Vietnam War and era will be presented with a lapel pin and presidential citation as lasting mementos of our Nation's thanks. Lapel pins and citations can also be presented to surviving spouses of deceased Vietnam Veterans.