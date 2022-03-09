Women Veterans Town Hall

Attention All Women Veterans—Let’s Connect on March 10 at 6pm to see what VA Health Care offers women veterans!

All women Veterans are invited to attend the virtual event and check in for an overview of VA services.

Robert J. Dole VA Medical and Regional Office Center, in partnership with other medical centers within the Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 15, will host a town hall meeting for women Veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Join the discussion via video at the link provided or CALL IN by dialing 1-855-962-1127.

- Note: Neither the video link nor telephone number will be active until just before the town hall meeting begins.