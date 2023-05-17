Skip to Content
Memorial Day Services at Kansas Veteran Cemeteries

Detailed information on Memorial Day events at Kansas Veteran cemeteries

When:

Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Four locations

See link for details

Fort Dodge, WaKeeney, Winfield, Fort Riley/Manhattan , KS

Cost:

Free

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) Veterans’ Cemetery Program is hosting Memorial Day Services at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the four state Veterans cemeteries. All four cemeteries (Fort Dodge, WaKeeney, Winfield, and Fort Riley/Manhattan) will host services at the same time this year. The ceremonies are open to the public and all are invited to attend and honor Veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Seating is limited, please feel free to bring your own lawn chairs.
Location Information for Veteran Cemeteries in Kansas
