Walk-in flu vaccination clinic for Veterans
Veterans...get your flu shot!
When:
Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
1410 East Iron Avenue, Suite 1
Salina, KS
Cost:
Free
Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).
Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+
Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Sep 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Oct 2, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Oct 6, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Oct 9, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 11, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar