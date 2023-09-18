Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Walk-in flu vaccination clinic for Veterans

Get your flu shot

Veterans...get your flu shot!

When:

Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Hutchinson VA Clinic

1625 East 30th Street

Hutchinson, KS

Cost:

Free

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+

Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Sep 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Oct 2, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Oct 6, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Oct 9, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Oct 11, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: