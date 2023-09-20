Veteran Drive-Thru Resource Fair

The 4th Annual VCP Drive-Thru Resource Fair is set for Friday, October 6, at the Sedgwick County Extension Office (7001 W. 21st Street in Wichita). This gathering is an excellent opportunity to talk with Veterans about VA program offerings and build relationships with community providers. Hundreds of Veterans and their loved ones visit every year to check out Dole VA services. For 2023, we will offer flu shots, onsite food trucks, and fun outdoor activities for Veterans and family members of all ages.