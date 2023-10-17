Drive Through Flu Vaccine Clinic

VA Home Based Primary Care Team is excited to announce that they will be at

the Wichita Vet Center Parking Lot to offer Flu Vaccines to all eligible Veterans

who are enrolled in VA Healthcare.

Event will be held on October 26

Come see us anytime between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location:

Wichita Vet Center

393 North McLean Blvd.

Use the parking lot entrance off of Seneca Street

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL:

316-265-0889 or 1-888-878-6881 Ext. 41080