Drive Through Flu Vaccine Clinic
When:
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Wichita Vet Center
393 N. McLean Blvd.
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
VA Home Based Primary Care Team is excited to announce that they will be at
the Wichita Vet Center Parking Lot to offer Flu Vaccines to all eligible Veterans
who are enrolled in VA Healthcare.
Event will be held on October 26
Come see us anytime between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location:
Use the parking lot entrance off of Seneca Street
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL:
316-265-0889 or 1-888-878-6881 Ext. 41080