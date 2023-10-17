Skip to Content
Drive Through Flu Vaccine Clinic

Drive Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic

Drive Through Flu Vaccination Clinic

When:

Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Wichita Vet Center

393 N. McLean Blvd.

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

VA Home Based Primary Care Team is excited to announce that they will be at
the Wichita Vet Center Parking Lot to offer Flu Vaccines to all eligible Veterans
who are enrolled in VA Healthcare.

Event will be held on October 26
Come see us anytime between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location:
Wichita Vet Center
393 North McLean Blvd.
Use the parking lot entrance off of Seneca Street

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL:
316-265-0889 or 1-888-878-6881 Ext. 41080

