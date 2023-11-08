COPD Patient Education Class
Referral Required: Join the COPD education class for up-to-date information on living with COPD.
When:
Wed. Dec 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Repeats
Where:
Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center
PEC C&D - Rooms 024-025, Bldg. 26
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Join us for the COPD Patient Education Class
Topics Covered:
- Basic COPD education
- Quitting smoking
- Medications
- Inhaler and device education
- Breathing exercises
- Nutrition
- Coping skills
Presented by staff from:
Nursing, Pharmacy, Nutrition & Food Services, Respiratory Therapy, and Whole Health
Classes are held the 1st Wednesday of every month.
- Even Months: Face-to-Face in the PEC C&D Rooms
- Odd Months: VA Video Connect (VVC)
Please contact your Primary Care Team in you would like to join.
