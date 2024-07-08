Driver's License Renewal

Skip to Content

Renew your license without the lines!

When:

Mon. Jul 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Building 61, Room 112

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Sign up online by clicking HERE.  To find required documents, click HERE.

Veterans and staff, please note that there could be a delay in your assigned time as it is an estimated appointment.

For more information, please call Maegan Carlsten at .

Join us for the following services:

  • Renew current Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License
  • Replace Lost / Stolen Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License
  • Renew Concealed Carry License (if close to expiration and with Attorney General approval letter)
  • Update address or make legal name changes on credentials
  • Issue Real ID indicators
  • Issue new state credentials for anyone who may have moved here from out of state
  • Register to vote

