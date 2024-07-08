Driver's License Renewal
Renew your license without the lines!
When:
Mon. Jul 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 61, Room 112
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Sign up online by clicking HERE. To find required documents, click HERE.
Veterans and staff, please note that there could be a delay in your assigned time as it is an estimated appointment.
For more information, please call Maegan Carlsten at
Join us for the following services:
- Renew current Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License
- Replace Lost / Stolen Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License
- Renew Concealed Carry License (if close to expiration and with Attorney General approval letter)
- Update address or make legal name changes on credentials
- Issue Real ID indicators
- Issue new state credentials for anyone who may have moved here from out of state
- Register to vote