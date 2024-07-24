Patriot Day Auto Show - Wichita Kansas

Commemorate those who sacrificed on 9/11

When: Sun. Sep 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Front Parking Lot 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center Cost: Free





For those entering vehicles, there is a $25 registration fee. Registration is open from 9:00 a.m. - noon. Award ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. **Donate a toy at registration and receive $5 off your registration. All toys donated will be taken to the 2024 Wichita Toy Run.

This event is hosted by Kansas Wounded Vet Run (KWVR) in honor of Patriot Day. Patriot Day is officially observed on September 11 to commemorate the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The holiday also recognizes those who died attempting to rescue people trapped by the attacks.

KWVR hosts the event in the Dole VA parking lot to enable inpatients (in particular, CLC residents) to attend the event. This event is open to the public.





