In support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

When: Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Garrison Flagpole on front lawn 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Cost: Free





Dole VA will have a Moment of Silence on September 27th at the Garrison Flagpole for those we have lost to suicide, those

who are still struggling, and those who love them. We hope that you can join us.

