Walk-in flu vaccination clinic for Veterans

Veterans...get your flu shot!

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Dodge City CBOC Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+

Clinic schedule:

September 17 - November 8

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

If possible, please call in advance to verify we have the vaccine available and to help us decrease your wait time.

