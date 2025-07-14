Virtual Veterans Town Hall - Wichita
Join Dole VA on July 16 for an informative town hall for Veterans!
When:
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Quarterly Veterans Town Hall that will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams - Join the meeting now; You can also dial in toll free and listen – 1-469-551-3381, Phone conference ID: 230 189 245#
Our town halls are focused on providing information to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors, but all are welcome to attend. This quarter, we'll be sharing information on:
- Hot Topics from the Medical Center Director
- Robotic Bronchoscopy
- Cardiopulmonary Program
- Paperless Patient Education (Pharmacy)
Homeless Program Update
And more!