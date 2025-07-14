Skip to Content

Virtual Veterans Town Hall - Wichita

Join Dole VA on July 16 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

Join us for our Quarterly Veterans Town Hall that will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams - Join the meeting now; You can also dial in toll free and listen – 1-469-551-3381, Phone conference ID: 230 189 245#

Our town halls are focused on providing information to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors, but all are welcome to attend. This quarter, we'll be sharing information on:

  • Hot Topics from the Medical Center Director
  • Robotic Bronchoscopy
  • Cardiopulmonary Program
  • Paperless Patient Education (Pharmacy)

  • Homeless Program Update

    And more!
     

