The Housing Surge Event, organized by Dole VA’s Homeless Program, offers a unique opportunity for landlords to connect directly with Veterans who are ready to lease, many backed by housing vouchers and supportive resources. The event aims to rapidly secure housing for Veterans by fostering partnerships with landlords and community stakeholders. This is a prime opportunity for property owners to fill vacancies with reliable tenants while supporting Veterans in their journey to stable housing.

Landlords are encouraged to participate if their properties:

• Accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) or HUD-VASH vouchers

• Participate in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) programs

• Are designated as senior housing

• Are open to working with Veterans overcoming housing barriers, such as limited rental history or past legal involvement

• Offer all bills paid options

Why Participate?

• Connect directly with pre-screened Veterans ready to lease, many with guaranteed rental assistance through vouchers.

• Fill vacancies quickly with tenants supported by VA resources and case management.

• Contribute to a meaningful cause by helping Veterans secure stable, safe housing.

What Landlords Should Bring:

• Information on available units ready for immediate lease

• Rental applications and lease forms

• Marketing materials to showcase properties

• A laptop for on-site coordination

What Veterans Should Bring:

• IDs, birth certificates, Social Security cards, DD-214 forms, proof of income, benefit letters, pay stubs, or HUD-VASH vouchers. This ensures a smooth and efficient leasing process for both parties.

Join us in making a difference. By participating, landlords can play a vital role in ending Veteran homelessness in our community while securing reliable tenants for their properties.

