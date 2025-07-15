Final Mile Memorial Ceremony

Douglas Dozier joined the U.S. Army in March 1978. Following initial entry training, he was assigned to the European Theater during the Cold War. Mr. Dozier was honorably discharged from active duty in March 1981, and continued to serve his country in an Individual Ready Reserve status for the next four years.

Mr. Dozier passed away in the Dole VA Emergency Dept. on June 26, 2025. An exhaustive search concluded he had no next of kin to claim his remains. Through the Final Mile Promising Practice, VA provides memorial services for those Veterans who would otherwise receive little recognition upon their passing and ensures all Veterans are not only honored in life but also in death.