Red Cross Blood Drive Roll Up Your Sleeve - The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood. When: No event data Where: Parking lot in front of Building 59 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita , KS Cost: Free





American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. Because our auditorium is currently closed for renovations, we will be holding the drive in the Blood Mobile, located in the parking lot in front of Building 59. The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.

