2025 Vet Fest with the Wichita Wind Surge

Enjoy the game, lunch, and learn about VA services and benefits

Register for your free ticket which includes entrance to the game and lunch in the baseball museum.

What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon in Wichita than to get help with your VA health care and benefits and learn about other VA services while enjoying some baseball and lunch?

VA representatives will be available in the baseball museum to enroll you in VA health care, begin processing disability claims, and provide information on VA services and benefits.

The east entrance ticket office will open at 11:00 a.m. for VA claims and benefits, all other gates will open at 12:05 p.m. for the game which starts at 1:05 p.m.

Registration includes a free ticket to the game and lunch on us.

Want to bring more people to the game? Additional tickets can be purchased for $7 each (plus taxes and fees, does not include lunch).