Caregiver Support Resource Fair - Arkansas City

Join the Dole VA Caregiver Support Program for a day of connection, education, and benefits assistance tailored for caregivers and the Veterans they support.

What's Happening:

VA health care education

On-site Veteran enrollment

Widows and survivors benefits guidance

Veteran disability claims and assistance with federal/state benefits

Open to everyone including Veterans, caregivers, dependents and family.

Bring your latest DD-214 and most recent tax return.