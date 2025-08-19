Caregiver Support Resource Fair - Arkansas City
Discover Caregiver Support Services and Veteran Resources
When:
No event data
Where:
Arkansas City Senior Citizens Center
320 South A Street
Arkansas City, KS
Cost:
Free
Join the Dole VA Caregiver Support Program for a day of connection, education, and benefits assistance tailored for caregivers and the Veterans they support.
What's Happening:
- VA health care education
- On-site Veteran enrollment
- Widows and survivors benefits guidance
- Veteran disability claims and assistance with federal/state benefits
Open to everyone including Veterans, caregivers, dependents and family.
Bring your latest DD-214 and most recent tax return.