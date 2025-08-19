Skip to Content

Caregiver Support Resource Fair - Arkansas City

Caregiver Support

Discover Caregiver Support Services and Veteran Resources

When:

No event data

Where:

Arkansas City Senior Citizens Center

320 South A Street

Arkansas City, KS

Cost:

Free

Join the Dole VA Caregiver Support Program for a day of connection, education, and benefits assistance tailored for caregivers and the Veterans they support.

What's Happening:

  • VA health care education
  • On-site Veteran enrollment
  • Widows and survivors benefits guidance
  • Veteran disability claims and assistance with federal/state benefits

Open to everyone including Veterans, caregivers, dependents and family.

Bring your latest DD-214 and most recent tax return.

Other VA events

Last updated: 