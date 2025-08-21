Homeless Stand Down
A Community event for anyone experiencing Homelessness
When:
No event data
Where:
Hyde Park
201 S. Greenwood
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
SERVICES:
• VA Benefits & Services
• Housing Assistance
• Counseling & Substance Abuse Referrals
• Legal Services
• Health Screenings
• Employment Services
• Hair Cuts
ITEMS OFFERED:
• Personal Care items
• Clothing
• Food
• Refreshments
SHUTTLE BUS PICK UP/DROP OFF AT ROBERT J. DOLE VAMC, UNITED METHODIST OPEN DOOR, AND SECOND LIGHT.
If you would like to support Dole VA's Homeless Veteran Program, you can donate by clicking the following link: https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/50728406/
If you would like to volunteer for this event, sign up by clicking the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0D44A9AD22AAFF2-57101039-2025