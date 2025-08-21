Homeless Stand Down

SERVICES:

• VA Benefits & Services

• Housing Assistance

• Counseling & Substance Abuse Referrals

• Legal Services

• Health Screenings

• Employment Services

• Hair Cuts



ITEMS OFFERED:

• Personal Care items

• Clothing

• Food

• Refreshments

SHUTTLE BUS PICK UP/DROP OFF AT ROBERT J. DOLE VAMC, UNITED METHODIST OPEN DOOR, AND SECOND LIGHT.

If you would like to support Dole VA's Homeless Veteran Program, you can donate by clicking the following link: https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/50728406/

If you would like to volunteer for this event, sign up by clicking the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0D44A9AD22AAFF2-57101039-2025