Skip to Content

Homeless Stand Down

Homeless stand down banner and date of October 10

A Community event for anyone experiencing Homelessness

When:

No event data

Where:

Hyde Park

201 S. Greenwood

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

SERVICES:
• VA Benefits & Services
• Housing Assistance
• Counseling & Substance Abuse Referrals
• Legal Services
• Health Screenings
• Employment Services
• Hair Cuts

ITEMS OFFERED:
• Personal Care items
• Clothing
• Food
• Refreshments

SHUTTLE BUS PICK UP/DROP OFF AT ROBERT J. DOLE VAMC, UNITED METHODIST OPEN DOOR, AND SECOND LIGHT.

If you would like to support Dole VA's Homeless Veteran Program, you can donate by clicking the following link: https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/50728406/

If you would like to volunteer for this event, sign up by clicking the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0D44A9AD22AAFF2-57101039-2025 

Other VA events

Last updated: 