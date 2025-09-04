Legal Aid Clinic - Salina

This clinic is for civil legal questions or if you are in need of legal advice. Veterans are encouraged to make an appointment by signing up via the link below or by phone. Appointments are available in-person or via tele-video. This clinic is not for criminal issues.

Types of Assistance Offered:

Record Expungement

Bankruptcy

Elder Law

Child Support

Divorce

Guardianship/ Conservatorship

Individual Rights

To reserve your appointment, please scan code or visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C054DAFAE2DAAFDC25-58216558-legal#/. Last day for reservations is September 22, 2025.

For additional information involving criminal justice issues or the VJO Program, please contact the Veterans Justice Outreach Social Worker: Autumn Kuehl at 316-207-2873.