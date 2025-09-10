2025 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+.

Clinic schedule:

September 18 - November 7

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Building 1, Lobby