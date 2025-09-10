2025 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic
When:
Where:
Building 1, Lobby
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).
Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+.
Clinic schedule:
September 18 - November 7
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Thu. Sep 18, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Sep 19, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Mon. Sep 22, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Sep 24, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT