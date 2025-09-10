2025 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic - Hutchinson CBOC

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Hutchinson CBOC Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+.

Clinic schedule:

Every Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

September 24 - November 5

If possible, please call in advance to verify we have the vaccine available and to help us decrease your wait time.