2025 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic - Parsons CBOC

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Parsons CBOC Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

Enhanced flu vaccines are available for Veterans 65+.

Clinic schedule:

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

September 23 - November 6

If possible, please call in advance to verify we have the vaccine available and to help us decrease your wait time.