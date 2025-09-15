2025 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic - Parsons CBOC
When:
No event data
Where:
1907 Harding Drive
Parsons, KS
Cost:
Free
Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).
Dole VA's Parsons CBOC Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
Enhanced flu vaccines are available for Veterans 65+.
Clinic schedule:
Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
September 23 - November 6
If possible, please call in advance to verify we have the vaccine available and to help us decrease your wait time.
Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Wed. Sep 24, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Thu. Sep 25, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Tue. Sep 30, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT