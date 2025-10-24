Final Mile Memorial Ceremony

Navy Veteran Daniel Lee Schuhs passed away on Friday October 10, 2025, while a resident of the Dole VA Community Living Center. Local members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars visited Mr. Schuhs routinely to ensure he found solace knowing he was not alone.

Having arranged for his burial to take place at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Winfield, we will honor him with a service consistent with the Final Mile Promising Practice prior to sending him off to his final resting place.

Daniel Schuhs joined the U.S. Navy in August 1975. Trained as an electrician, he was assigned to Attack Squadron 113 in the Pacific Theater and performed maintenance on A-7E Corsair aircraft. Mr. Schuhs spent half his Navy career deployed aboard ship. He was honorably discharged from active duty in March 1978.