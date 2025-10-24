My HealtheVet Enrollment Assistance
Need help accessing your My HealtheVet account?
When:
No event data
Where:
1625 East 30th Street
Hutchinson, KS
Cost:
Free
- Do you need assistance with getting enrolled in My HealtheVet or getting access to ID.me or Login.gov for the purpose of accessing My HealtheVet?
- Do you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account?
- Do you have an email address?
- Do you have a smartphone with access to that email address?
Our team will be available and can help you get connected!
If you plan to attend this event, please make sure to bring the following items with you:
- Driver’s License or Passport with you for ID Verification. It’s a good idea to bring a secondary form of Identification as well including (unexpired VA ID card or Social Security Card)
- Email address information and the ability to access it on a personal device. *Note: If you don’t have an email address, you’ll need to get one created before you arrive.
- Smartphone (preferred), Tablet, or Laptop
- Cell phone with access to receive text messages or phone calls