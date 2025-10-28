Skip to Content

Wichita Veterans Day Parade

flags surrounding the words Veterans Day - honor those who served

Celebrating 250 years of service (250 years Army, Navy & Marine Corp)

When:

Where:

Downtown Wichita - Parade starts at Main and Central and travels to Exploration Place, via 1st St. and McLean Blvd.

300 N. Main St.

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Mark your calendars to join us in this year’s Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 8, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 

The parade route begins at Main & Central and goes south on Main, west on 1st Street, north on McLean ending at Exploration Place.  

Following the parade there will be a celebration and the chance to meet the parade participants, view vehicles and other displays, and hear comments from our local and state elected officials.  

