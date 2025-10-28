Wichita Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Wichita - Parade starts at Main and Central and travels to Exploration Place, via 1st St. and McLean Blvd.

Mark your calendars to join us in this year’s Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 8, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The parade route begins at Main & Central and goes south on Main, west on 1st Street, north on McLean ending at Exploration Place.

Following the parade there will be a celebration and the chance to meet the parade participants, view vehicles and other displays, and hear comments from our local and state elected officials.