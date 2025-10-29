Lung Cancer Screening Day / Great American Smokeout Event - Wichita
Join us to celebrate and learn!
When:
Where:
In front of Building 1
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Every breath tells a story!
Join us on November 13 from 9 a.m. to Noon in front of Building 1.
We will have quit-smoking resources, a lung function demonstration, and one-on-one support.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Veterans, and screening can be lifesaving because lung cancer is most treatable when caught early.
If you’re 50-80 years old and a former or current smoker, talk to your doctor to determine if lung cancer screening is right for you.
The best way to prevent lung cancer? Stop smoking. VA can help with that, but people who smoke and even those who have quit should ask about lung cancer screening.