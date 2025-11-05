Legal Aid Clinic - Dodge City

This clinic is for civil legal questions or if you are in need of legal advice. Veterans are encouraged to make an appointment by signing up via the link below or by phone. This clinic is not for criminal issues.

Types of Assistance Offered:

Record Expungement

Bankruptcy

Elder Law

Child Support

Divorce

Guardianship/ Conservatorship

Individual Rights

To reserve your appointment, please visit:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4FA9A72AA3F8C52-60237834-legal. The last day to schedule an appointment is November 28, 2025.

For additional information involving criminal justice issues or the VJO Program, please contact the Veterans Justice Outreach Social Worker, Jeffrey Friedlander, at 316-889-5352.

VA Disclaimer:

The Department of Veterans Affairs assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of the organization(s) whose name(s) appear on this flyer. This clinic does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by VA.