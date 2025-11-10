Operation Joy - 2025

Join us in spreading holiday cheer to deserving Veterans in need! Many of these individuals have little income and are socially isolated, making this time of year especially difficult for them.

By participating in "Operation Joy", you can help make their holiday season brighter. Whether you choose to give alone, with a friend, or as a team, your contribution will be greatly appreciated.

To sign up to adopt a Veteran, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0F44AFAE23ABF58-59003538-operation#/

All gifts must be wrapped, labeled (e.g. Veteran SN1, Veteran BK3, etc.) and turned into the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) in Building 26, Room 151 by December 10.