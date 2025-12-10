Driver's License Renewal - Wichita
Renew your license without the lines!
When:
Fri. Dec 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Building 61, Room 107
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
To see the required documents, click HERE.
For more information, please call Maegan Carlsten at
Join us for the following services:
- Renew your current Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License
- Replace lost or stolen Kansas ID or license
- Get issued ‘Real ID’ indicators
- Renew a Concealed Carry License (if close to expiration and with the Attorney General approval letter)
- Driver’s Solutions: offering information and help with suspended and/or revoked license
- Update address or make a legal name change on your credentials
- Issue new state credentials for anyone who may have moved to Kansas from out of state
- Register to vote