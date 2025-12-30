Skip to Content

Driver's License Renewal - Wichita

Renew your license without the lines!

When:

Tue. Jan 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 61, Room 107

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Join us for the following services:

  • Renew your current Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License
  • Replace lost or stolen Kansas ID or license
  • Get issued ‘Real ID’ indicators
  • Renew a Concealed Carry License (if close to expiration and with the Attorney General approval letter)
  • Driver’s Solutions: offering information and help with suspended and/or revoked license
  • Update address or make a legal name change on your credentials
  • Issue new state credentials for anyone who may have moved to Kansas from out of state
  • Register to vote

To see the required documents, click HERE.

For more information, please call Maegan Carlsten at .

