Veterans Town Hall
ATTENTION: Join us in-person in the renovated Auditorium
When:
Wed. Jan 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 4, Room 111 (Auditorium)
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Join us IN-PERSON for our Quarterly Veterans Town Hall which will also be held virtually on Microsoft Teams - Join the meeting now; You can also dial in toll free and listen – 1-
Our town halls are focused on providing information to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors, but all are welcome to attend. This quarter, we'll be sharing information on:
- Hot Topics from the Medical Center Director
- Information regarding improving access for appointments through the Access, Choice and Excellence (ACE) Initiatives
A look at current construction projects
And more!!