Skip to Content

Veterans Town Hall

Veteran Town Hall Meeting

ATTENTION: Join us in-person in the renovated Auditorium

When:

Wed. Jan 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 4, Room 111 (Auditorium)

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Join us IN-PERSON for our Quarterly Veterans Town Hall which will also be held virtually on Microsoft Teams - Join the meeting now; You can also dial in toll free and listen – 1- Phone conference ID: 230 189 245#

Our town halls are focused on providing information to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors, but all are welcome to attend. This quarter, we'll be sharing information on:

  • Hot Topics from the Medical Center Director
  • Information regarding improving access for appointments through the Access, Choice and Excellence (ACE) Initiatives

  • A look at current construction projects

    And more!!

Other VA events

Last updated: 