Skip to Content

Dole VA Veterans and Caregivers Resource Fair - Dodge City

son taking care of father

Discover Caregiver Support Services and Veteran Resources

When:

Thu. Jan 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

VFW Post 1714

909 13th Ave.

Dodge City, KS

Cost:

Free

Join the Dole VA Caregiver Support Program for a day of connection, education, and benefits assistance tailored for caregivers and the Veterans they support.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

  • VA health care education
  • On-Site Veteran enrollment
  • Widows and survivors benefits guidance
  • Veteran disability claims and assistance with federal/state benefits


Open to all Veterans, caregivers, dependents and family.

If you attend, bring your DD-214 and your most recent tax return.

Other VA events

Last updated: 