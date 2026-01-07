Dole VA Veterans and Caregivers Resource Fair - Dodge City
Discover Caregiver Support Services and Veteran Resources
When:
Thu. Jan 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
VFW Post 1714
909 13th Ave.
Dodge City, KS
Cost:
Free
Join the Dole VA Caregiver Support Program for a day of connection, education, and benefits assistance tailored for caregivers and the Veterans they support.
WHAT’S HAPPENING
- VA health care education
- On-Site Veteran enrollment
- Widows and survivors benefits guidance
- Veteran disability claims and assistance with federal/state benefits
Open to all Veterans, caregivers, dependents and family.
If you attend, bring your DD-214 and your most recent tax return.