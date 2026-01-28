Last Roll Call - Wichita
When:
Sat. May 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Reformation Lutheran Church
7601 E. 13th St. North
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Last Roll Call provides a memorial service for those Veterans in the Wichita VA catchment area who have passed away since the previous event in November 2025. This service provides a formal recognition of their service to aid the grieving process for their families.
The event is open to the public and all staff. While it is a formal event, any attire is allowed.