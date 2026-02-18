Skip to Content

Veterans and Caregivers Resource Fair - Reno County

Let the VA assist you in gaining access to your VA health care

When:

Sat. May 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

VFW Post 1361

328 N. Van Buren St.

Hutchinson, KS

Cost:

Free

Connecting Veterans with the VA

Our Outreach team will be providing education sessions on VA health care throughout the day, enrolling Veterans in VA health care, and assisting with disability claims and other benefits.

This event is open to all Veterans, dependents and family members.

Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.

