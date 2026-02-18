Veterans and Caregivers Resource Fair - Valley Center
Let the VA assist you in gaining access to your VA health care
When:
Fri. Apr 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Valley Center Community Center
314 E. Clay St.
Valley Center, KS
Cost:
Free
Connecting Veterans with the VA
Our Outreach team will be providing education sessions on VA health care throughout the day, enrolling Veterans in VA health care, and assisting with disability claims and other benefits.
This event is open to all Veterans, dependents and family members.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.