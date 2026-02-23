Veterans and Caregivers Resource Fair - Wichita (mid-town)
Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA health care
When:
Sat. Jul 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Thomas Hopkins American Legion Post 4
816 N. Water St.
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Connecting Veterans with VA
Our outreach team will be providing education sessions on VA health care throughout the day, enrolling Veterans in VA health care, and assisting with disability claims and other benefits.
This event is open to all Veterans, dependents and family members.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.