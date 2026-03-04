Legal Aid Clinic

Types of Assistance Offered:

Record Expungement

Bankruptcy

Elder Law

Child Support

Divorce

Guardianship/ Conservatorship

Individual Rights

(This clinic is for civil legal questions or if you are in need of legal advice. This clinic is not for criminal issues.)

Veterans are encouraged to make an appointment by signing up via the link below or by phone. To reserve your appointment, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B48A4A72FA0F8C34-62467168-legal#/. The last day to make a reservation is March 6, 2026.

For additional information involving criminal justice issues or the Veterans Justice Outreach Program, please contact Jeffrey Friedlander at .

VA Disclaimer:

The Department of Veterans Affairs assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of the organization(s) whose name(s) appear on this flyer. This clinic does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by VA.