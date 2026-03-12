Choose VA Veteran Tele-Town Hall: Eligibility and Enrollment

Specific Information about Eligibility and Enrollment

Join us for a brief, to-the-point Town Hall aimed at un-enrolled Veterans to learn about VA health care benefits and reasons to Choose VA.

We'll cover:

Benefits of VA health care

Common misconceptions about VA health care eligibility

Comprehensive services as well as additional perks

Who qualifies and what you'll need to apply

Options of how to apply and what to expect after you apply

To join the event, simply click here.