Choose VA Veteran Tele-Town Hall: Eligibility and Enrollment
Specific Information about Eligibility and Enrollment
When:
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for a brief, to-the-point Town Hall aimed at un-enrolled Veterans to learn about VA health care benefits and reasons to Choose VA.
We'll cover:
- Benefits of VA health care
- Common misconceptions about VA health care eligibility
- Comprehensive services as well as additional perks
- Who qualifies and what you'll need to apply
- Options of how to apply and what to expect after you apply
To join the event, simply click here.