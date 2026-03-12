Skip to Content

Choose VA Veteran Tele-Town Hall: Eligibility and Enrollment

Specific Information about Eligibility and Enrollment

When:

Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join us for a brief, to-the-point Town Hall aimed at un-enrolled Veterans to learn about VA health care benefits and reasons to Choose VA.

We'll cover:

  • Benefits of VA health care
  • Common misconceptions about VA health care eligibility
  • Comprehensive services as well as additional perks
  • Who qualifies and what you'll need to apply
  • Options of how to apply and what to expect after you apply

 

